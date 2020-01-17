|
Maryann Muraska Carpinelli of Aston PA, died peacefully surrounded by her family, in Taylor Hospital on January 14th, 2020 in Ridley Park, PA at the age of 49. Maryann was born on August 21st,1970 in Chester, PA to Alfred and Ruth (Thomas) Muraska Sr. She graduated from Sun Valley High School. Maryann worked her whole life doing medical billing, most recently at Bryn Mawr Hospital. She was a long standing member and previous President of Aston Legion Post Auxiliary 926. Maryann is survived by her Daughters, Ashley Carpinelli, and Julie Carpinelli, and Son, Shane Jenkins; Mother, Ruth Muraska; Brother, Alfred (Donna) Muraska Jr., Sister, Donna (Dave) Calise; Sister, Ruthann (Mike) Van Splinter; Brother, David (Jackie) Muraska; Sister, Melissa (Rocky) Rapposelli; Brother, Joey (Lori) Muraska; ex-husband, William Carpinelli. She is preceded in death by her father Alfred Muraska Sr. A service and viewing is scheduled for 6:00pm-7:30pm on Monday January 20th,2020 at Joseph Ward Funeral Home 1459 Market St. Linwood, PA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Maryann’s life.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 18, 2020