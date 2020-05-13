Maryanne (Hayko) Mallon, 74, of Clifton Heights, PA, passed away on May 10, 2020 after a long illness. Born October 9, 1945 to the late John and Anna (Heffers) Hayko, worked hard all her life as a single mother, raising her two children. She often worked multiple jobs to provide for them. They were the pride and joy of her life, that is, until she became a grandmother. Maryanne’s 3 grandsons were her everything. She spent her final years in Virginia to be closer to them. Survived by her two children Hope (Eric) Perlish and John Mallon. Grandmother to Ryan, Evan, and Jack Perlish. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, https://www.lbda.org/ways_to_give, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. The family would like to thank the staff of Leewood Healthcare Center for all the love and care they provided to Maryanne over the course of her illness. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will be holding off on funeral services until it is safe to gather and celebrate her. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.