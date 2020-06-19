Maryellen Deasey (nee Murray), age 69 of Norwood passed away on June 16 2020 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Francis and Dorothy Murray. She spent her youth growing up in Sharon Hill, PA. Her survivors include her loving sons Christopher and Timothy Deasey; sister Kathleen (Joe) Maffei, brother Patrick Murray formerly of Sharon Hill, PA; nephew Joey Maffei; grandsons Ian and Kieran Deasey. Maryellen was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles J. Deasey III. She also loved and worked at the Norwood library for 27 years.