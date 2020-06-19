Maryellen Deasey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maryellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maryellen Deasey (nee Murray), age 69 of Norwood passed away on June 16 2020 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Francis and Dorothy Murray. She spent her youth growing up in Sharon Hill, PA. Her survivors include her loving sons Christopher and Timothy Deasey; sister Kathleen (Joe) Maffei, brother Patrick Murray formerly of Sharon Hill, PA; nephew Joey Maffei; grandsons Ian and Kieran Deasey. Maryellen was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles J. Deasey III. She also loved and worked at the Norwood library for 27 years.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved