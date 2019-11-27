Home

Marylyn McCullough, 82, of West Chester, PA, passed away on November 26, 2019. Born in the Eastwick section of Philadelphia to Francis and Dorothy Flynn, Marylyn graduated from John Bartram High School in 1955. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Cornelius McCullough, daughters Karen Gentile and Kelly Mahon, son Thomas McCullough, brothers Francis and Thomas Flynn, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter Kathleen McCullough and sisters Dorothy and Patricia. Donations in her memory may be made to the Providence Animal Center, Media PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 28, 2019
