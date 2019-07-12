Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
Matthew D. DiSands Obituary
Matthew D. DiSands, age 20, of Prospect Park passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 11, 2019. Beloved son of David and Jean (Andruscavage) DiSands. Dear brother of Lindsey and Julia. Maternal grandson of Edward and Edie Andruscavage; Paternal grandson of Rosemarie and Barry DiSands. Great grandson of Joyce Andruscavage. Also survived by his girlfriend Emily Aikens and many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Gabriel Mohawk Ave, Norwood. Followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 14, 2019
