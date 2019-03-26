Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:15 PM
D'Anjolell-Barone Memorial Home
908 S. Providence Rd.
Wallingford, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
D'Anjolell-Barone Memorial Home
908 S. Providence Rd.
Wallingford, PA
View Map
Matthew Dillon, age 49, on March 21, 2019 of Folcroft, PA Son of Katheryn M. (nee Moore) and the late Bernard J. Jr. Dillon and brother of the late Chris Dillon and Katheryn M. Dillon. Also survived by his wife RoseMarie; his son Michael Dillon; his brother James (Vicki Saykers), and his sisters Trudy, Sue, and Bernadette. And many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Funeral Friday 10:30-12:15 p.m. followed by his Memorial Service 12:30 p.m. all in the D’Anjolell Barone Memorial Home, 908 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA 19078. Interment private. Contributions in Matt’s memory may be made to Providence Animal Hospital, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019
