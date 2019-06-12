|
Matthew F. Sweeney, age 28, a life-long resident of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on June 10, 2019. Born in Darby, PA, he was the son of John J. Sweeney, Jr. and Susan M. Sweeney (nee Erdlen). Matthew was a graduate of St. Bernadette School and Monsignor Bonner High School. He was self-employed dealing in Mid-Century and antique furniture. He was an avid artist and guitarist. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings Christine, Megan, Michael and Caitlin Sweeney and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Saturday, June 15, 2019 9:00-10:45 AM at St. Bernadette Church, 1035 Turner Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA and to his Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Matthew’s memory to St. Bernadette School, 1001 Turner Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 or to www.NAMI.org Arrangements: The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 13, 2019