Matthew “Matt” Melone, Esq., age 61, of Media PA passed away on July 7, 2020. Beloved son of the late Catherine (nee Micale) and Ernest Melone. Survived by his adoring wife Annamarie (nee Lammendola); his precious children Kevin Melone and Mary Catherine Melone (Mary Kaye); his cherished brother Anthony Melone (Lauren). Matt was a Professor of Law at Lehigh University, a Certified Public Accountant, and a tax attorney. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tuesday, July 14th, from 10:00AM -11:45 AM, with Service to follow at 12NOON in the Main Chapel of the Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment Private.