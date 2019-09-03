|
Matthew Michael Andrews “Mike”, 79, passed away on Sunday at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. He was born and raised in Chester, PA and raised his family in Collingdale where he lived for over 35 years. He later moved to Arizona where he spent his remaining years. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam war. He worked at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard until it closed, and he retired. He was a train enthusiast and had an extensive collection of Lionel trains. He was always so happy to show them to anyone who asked. When he was younger, Mike loved to race Micro Midget race cars at the Airport Speedway in New Castle, DE. When he stopped racing, he still loved to watch his son, and then grandson, race them as well. He is survived by his loving wife Mary (Schnaitman) Andrews, his wife of 52 years; his son Mike (wife Marie); daughter Edie (husband Lou); grandchildren Matt, Steven, Kimberly and Brian and great grandchildren Anthony, Christian and Chase. He was predeceased by his siblings Tommy and Rita. Mike will be cremated in Arizona where there will be no services. A memorial service will be held at a later date for friends and family in Pennsylvania.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019