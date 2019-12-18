|
Maureen A. Moran Barr, age 89, of Boothwyn passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 at her home. Maureen was born, raised and educated in Chester and graduated in 1949 from Notre Dame Girl’s High School in Moylan. She was a longtime resident of Upland and a parishioner of Our Lady of Charity Church in Brookhaven. Maureen enjoyed her time spent at the Jersey shore and being a Gigi to her great grandson. She was the daughter of the late Edward A. and Marie (O’Neill) Moran, wife of the late Eugene P. Barr, and sister of the late Edward Moran. Survivors: 4 Children: Gene Barr (Mary), Chris Barr (Trish), Mary Lou Rempfer (William) and David Barr (Christine), her sister: Pat Malick, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Visitation: Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00am-11:30am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Ltd., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Liturgy: Saturday at 11:45am at the Funeral Home. Burial: Delaware Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 19, 2019