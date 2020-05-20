Maureen A. Smith
Maureen A. Smith, 73 of Penn Pines, Aldan, died May 18, 2020. Born & raised in Darby, daughter of the late Harry and Mary Smith. She was a religious woman who was loving and generous towards everyone. She was an Angel of Earth with a zest for life. Wife of Warren S. Smith; mother of Maria (AJ) Stalford, Carol (James) Kessler, Marybeth (Dan) Betzala, and the late Warren and Lisa; sister of Kenny and the late Harry Smith; grandmother of Jenna, Erin and Brooke. Services May 22, at BVM Church, 1101 Main St., Darby. Burial Ss. Peter & Paul Cem. Please call or visit www.marvilfuneralhome.com for service details, live stream link and in-person restrictions.


Published in The Daily Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
