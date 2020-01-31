|
Maureen Golden (nee Warner) of Lester, PA, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on January 30, 2020 at the age of 88. Maureen was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the daughter of the late John and Mary Warner. She was a graduate of West Catholic High School and Citrus College in Glendora, CA. Maureen was a loving and dedicated Mother to her 10 children. She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her 28 Grandchildren and 8 Great grandchildren. She enjoyed the beach and the boardwalk during her summer vacations at the Jersey Shore. Maureen also loved her Mountain View home and going to the swap meets with her husband during their time in Glendora, CA She was a lifelong resident of Lester. Beloved wife of the late John J. Golden. Devoted mother of Bill (Kathy), Maryjane (Pat), John Jr. (Carol), Reenie (John), Pye (Bob), Timothy (Evelyn), Michael (Terri), Patrick (Angela), Terence (Stacey) & the late Kevin Barry Golden. Dear sister of the late Terence Warner & Kass Maier. Also survived by her twenty seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and predeceased by her granddaughter Brooke Warner Golden. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Friday 10am in the church of St. Rose of Lima, Chester Pike, Eddystone. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 2, 2020