Maureen J. Strazdus (nee Hughes), age 74, died May 6, 2019 at her home in Upper Chichester. Maureen was predeceased by her husband Stephen F. Strazdus and her four siblings, Catherine Mulray, Brendan Hughes, Kevin Hughes and Elizabeth Keane. Maureen is survived by her children Kathleen (David) Stracke and Stephen (Karen) Strazdus, and her grandchildren Charlotte (Chad), Tyler, Kelsey, Kyle, Alicia, Alexa, and Dylan. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Maureen was born on October 24, 1944 in New York City to Christopher & Kathleen Hughes. The family later moved to Darby, Pennsylvania where Maureen attended Archbishop Prendergast High School. Maureen was employed by Verizon Phone Company for more than 20 years, and after her retirement, she enjoyed working part-time at her parish, St. John Fisher Church, where she was also an active member. Maureen was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. But perhaps her most coveted role was that of “Nana” and doting on her beloved grandchildren. If you knew Maureen, then you knew she was especially proud of her Irish heritage and her New York roots, and loved to tell you all about them. She was an avid collector of anything Irish, and she was most happiest when celebrating good times and special occasions with her family. Visitation: Sunday afternoon from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston and Monday morning from 8:45-9:45 am at St. Joseph’s Church, 3255 Concord Road, Aston. Funeral Mass: Monday at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Church. Burial: Private For those that wish to make a memorial donation in her name, please direct it to St. John Fisher Church, 4225 Chichester Ave., Upper Chichester, PA 19061. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 9, 2019