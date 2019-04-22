|
Maureen Lohin (nee Lyons), age 65, of Garnet Valley, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 19th, 2019. She was born and raised in Brookhaven, PA, the daughter of the late Harry O. and Mary M. (Roughneen) Lyons, and sister to the late Sandra Pepe, Daniel Lyons, and Harry “Babe” Lyons. Maureen graduated from Sun Valley High School with the class of 1971. From there, she went on to work at the Linwood-Keystone Savings & Loan for over 10 years before becoming a mother and homemaker. Maureen recently retired from Garnet Valley High School after 20 years of devoted service. She deeply enjoyed her job and befriended everyone that she met while working at Garnet Valley. Maureen was a loving Mother and Aunt, and was also considered to be a “second” mother to countless students that she educated over the years, due to her kind and caring personality. She took great pride in her Irish heritage and enjoyed researching her roots in Ireland; Maureen often referenced “The Luck of the Irish” when those around her experienced good fortune. Maureen loved cooking, caring for animals, and traveling, but spending time with her family was her greatest joy. Maureen most recently attended her daughter’s wedding, where she danced and celebrated all night long with family and friends. She was so loved and will truly be missed by all. Survivors: Her loving daughter: Christy Maureen (nee Lohin) Mulvanity (Court); Niece: Lisa Pepe; Nephew: Joseph Pepe; Grandson: Victor Davis Brother: David Lyons; Sister-in-law: Lynn Crowell; Former husband: George E. Lohin, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 10:00-11:15 am, at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Service: Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 11:30 am, at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Edgewood Memorial Park, Media, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Maureen to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2019