Maureen M. Heistand of Glenolden, PA passed away January 9, 2020 at the age of 67. Survived by her beloved husband Joseph; loving children Brian (Megan), Karen (Vince) Ambrosine, Tracy (Dan) Doherty, Alison (Joe) Larkin and Denise (Brad) Flexon. Grandmother to 7 granddaughters and 7 grandsons. Also survived by her mother Margaret (Peggy), sisters Margaret Dietzmann and Mary, brothers James, Dan & Joe and many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her father James Breslin. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Wednesday, January 15 from 7:00-9:00 PM Cavanagh Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike Norwood, PA 19074. Another visitation Thursday, January 16 from 10:00-11:00 AM in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive Secane, PA 19018. Mass will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Gift of Life Donor program 401 N 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 14, 2020