Maureen P. (nee Brawley) Simpson, 50, of Havertown, PA passed away suddenly September 17, 2019. Maureen was born to loving parents, Barbara and Jim Brawley, and was raised in Springfield, Delaware County. She inherited a wicked sense of humor and caring spirit from her mom, and her ability to talk to just about anyone, along with her “persistence”, from her Dad. Her defining characteristics are her vivacious spirit and her ability to profoundly and positively impact everyone she meets. Maureen is the fourth of five children, and as the only daughter, both reaped the benefits and suffered the trials of having four brothers. While her brothers drove her crazy and loved to tease her, there was never any doubt about how much they loved her and just how much she adored them. Even at an early age, to meet Maureen was to instantly become a friend. Many of those life-long friendships began on Netherwood Drive and at Holy Cross Grade School, just a short walk up Colonial Park Drive. Maureen was a 1987 Graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School, and went on to achieve a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Neumann University. Maureen’s love of teaching began at Our Lady of Charity in Brookhaven, where she spent 14 years teaching first grade. Students adored and were inspired by Maureen, and both parents and colleagues recognized and appreciated the care and dedication she felt towards her classes. For Maureen, teaching wasn’t a job, but a calling and an obligation. Maureen went on to teach or sub at a number of other schools over the years, making many friends and positively influencing many more young lives. Maureen met her soulmate, Stephen Simpson, in high school and that’s where the love story began. Married for 23 years, Maureen and Stephen shared a loving relationship filled with adventure, compassion and humor. Maureen’s true calling was realized in 2009, when her life-long dream of being a mother came true with the arrival of her daughter, Erin. Maureen’s life revolved around her family, and with Stephen and Erin they built a wonderful life together in Havertown. Maureen’s summers were spent at her Ocean City beach house, where she enjoyed relaxing on the beach. She also enjoyed traveling to Florida and cruising to the Caribbean. Maureen enjoyed numerous family activities, trips, and adventures. Well, some adventures she didn’t enjoy as much as endure - such as high-speed tubing and jet-skiing! She enjoyed dining out and trying new restaurants, almost as much as she enjoyed staying home and dancing around the kitchen with family and friends. Many would say she was the life of the party, but for Maureen, the joy was in bringing family and friends together and watching them enjoy one another. If Maureen was asked to select pictures to describe herself, it would be pictures of Erin, of Stephen, her parents, her many in-laws, countless friends, and ALL of their children. She might even be in a few of the pictures herself. Maureen loved babysitting her many nieces and nephews, and quite possibly holds the record for the number Godmother and Confirmation sponsorships. Maureen was a wonderful daughter, providing love and support and companionship throughout their lives. Maureen kept her siblings connected, attempted to gather them whenever possible, and was always the first to initiate the group text messages on birthdays, holidays, or to just share a silly but meaningful turn of phrase from our parents’ repertoire of interesting sayings. Maureen was vibrant, caring, and funny. She was a loyal friend, and a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and in-law. Maureen was a wonderful wife to Stephen, and most of all a devoted mother to Erin, who was at the center of her life. Words cannot express the unconditional love that Maureen will always have for Erin. Maureen’s passing will leave a void in all of our lives. We will miss her hugs, her helping hand, and her supportive, caring voice. But Maureen will still be there for us, to pray for us and to look out for us, and to listen when we really need to talk to her. Most of all, whenever we get together as family and friends, Maureen will be there watching and smiling because, after all, that’s what she lived for! Maureen is survived by her loving husband, Stephen M. Simpson; beloved daughter Erin Rose; brothers, Michael (Gladys) Brawley, James (Theresa) Brawley, Timothy (Michelle) Brawley and Thomas (Beth) Brawley. Also survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Anne Simpson Sr.; her brothers and sisters in law, Robert (Eileen) Simpson Jr., Maryann (Jack) Parizo and David (Mickie) Simpson; 20 nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday September 23, after 5PM, O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and Tuesday 9:30AM Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA and to her Funeral Mass 10:30AM in the Church. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cemetery
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 22, 2019