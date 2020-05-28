(1961-2020) Maureen “Rene” Rickards, age 58 of Lansdowne, died May 17, 2020. Rene was a graduate of the Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Catherine (nee Olphert) Rickards and is survived by siblings Kathleen (Harry) Diamond, Joseph (Germaine), Daniel (Georgine),William (Kathryn), Robert (Donna Jean), Eileen (Michael) Dorsey and Christopher (Susanne). Rene will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends. Rene was a kind and generous person to everyone she met. Due to the current health crisis a celebration of Rene’s life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in Rene’s memory may be made to the Children’s Leukemia Foundation at www.clf4kids.org
Published in The Daily Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.