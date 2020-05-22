Maureen Theresa Owen
Maureen Theresa (McCunney) Owen, age 66, died May 20th, 2020 at Mercy Fitzgerald hospital. She was born January 25th, 1954 at Mercy Fitzgerald hospital to Robert H. McCunney and Marguerite A. McCunney. Maureen grew up with her family in Briarcliffe, Pa and graduated from Cardinal O’Hara high school in 1972. She went on to graduate from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy in 1977 and worked as a Pharmacist for 40 years. Maureen enjoyed living out life with her family and her dogs, she was a sponge for knowledge and had a taste for adventure. She is survived by her husband Monty (63); their 4 children Kyle (33), Brendan (31), Corey (27), and Kailey (24); and two grandchildren Harlow (7) and Halston (3). Funeral services are private.


Published in The Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
