Maurice “Mike” Poissant, born July 3, 1924 in Biddeford, ME. He passed away September 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Mary Louise (Roche) Poissant, who he married on September 9, 1950. Survived by his brother Raymond; his 5 children Adrienne (Thomas Kane), Maurice Jr. (Cecilia), Matthew (Mary Ellen), Paul (Kathryn) and Anne (Raymond Prokop); 12 grandchildren Jeannine, Marielle and Charles Kane, Nicole and Michael Poissant Adrienne, Katherine and Sarah Poissant, Amy and John Poissant, Zachary and Rose Prokop. Pre-deceased by his parents Adrien and Bernadette (Nadeau) Poissant; and his sisters Adrienne Currier and Jeanne Wood. Mike graduated from Saint Louis High School in Biddeford, Maine where he excelled at baseball, ice hockey, and football. He served our country during the Second World War in the United States Army in the European Theater, including combat in Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. He received a football scholarship to Boston College where he played fullback for four years. Following graduation from Boston College, Mike earned an MBA from Harvard University. He was employed by the Westinghouse Corporation for his entire career. He was a parishioner of Nativity B.V.M. in Media where he served as a lector and taught religious education. He enjoyed spending time with his family during holidays, family vacations in Maine, and coaching sports, especially the Cardinal O’Hara High School ice hockey teams. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity B.V.M. and burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Media, PA. Donations may be made to Pastor’s Tuition Fund, Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19124 or to Catholic Social Services, 240 N. Bishop Ave. Springfield, PA 19064, Catholicsocialservicesphilly.org Arr: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home, Media. www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 13, 2019