1928-2019 Maurice W. Bufano “Bud”, age 90, of Media, Pa., died February 16, 2019 in Plush Mills Senior Living with his family by his side. Born in Chester, Pa., to the late Maurice and Loretta (nee Brennen) Bufano. He graduated from St. James Catholic School in 1947, then attended General Motors Institute in Flint Michigan. Bud joined the Army and served in Korea before being honorably discharged. On the day he was discharged he attended a St. James dance and met his future wife, Helen A. Andelfinger “Honey”. They were married September 18, 1954. He returned to Chester and opened up Minit-Matic car wash in 1955, one of two full service car washes in the area. It remained a family run business until it’s closing in 2007. Bud was a longtime member of Nativity BVM Church, St. James Alumni Association, and the Chester Better Business Bureau. He loved the shore and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen “Honey” Bufano; Children Michael, Kathy Defusco (David), Paul and Richard Bufano; 5 Grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call Saturday Feb. 23, from 9:15 to 10:45 am in Nativity BVM Church, 30 E. Franklin St. Media. Funeral Mass at 11 am, Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019