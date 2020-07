Maxine R. Sam transitioned on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Viewing will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9 am to 10:30 am at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B. Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Celebration of Life will immediately follow the viewing. Interment will be held at Edgewood Cemetery. Maxine leaves behind cherished memories to her sons Faheem A. Akil and Aaron V. Sam, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and a host of other family and friends.