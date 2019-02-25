Home

May Louise (Schatz) Shaner

May Louise (Schatz) Shaner Obituary
1928-2019 May Louise (Schatz) Shaner passed into Heaven on February 19, 2019. A longtime resident of Ridley Park, Louise was the wife of the late William C. Shaner, Jr. to whom she was married for 62 years. She was the daughter of the late Carl Richard Schatz and May Elizabeth (Griesing) Schatz. A Temple University graduate, Louise had been employed as a medical assistant. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and crossword puzzles. A great passion was knitting baby caps which she then donated to Crozer-Chester Medical Center’s newborn nursery. Since 2016, Louise has resided at Lima Estates in Middletown Township. The family would like to express its appreciation to the residents and staff for making her last years there so enjoyable. Louise is survived by her children, William Shaner (Melanie), Carl Shaner, Catharine Shaner (Albert Kalbach), John Shaner (Barbara), and David Shaner. Her grandchildren, Geneviève Hachey (Matthew), Brian Shaner (Rebecca), Andrew Shaner, Joshua Shaner, Laura Kalbach, and Brent Dobbins (Stephanie); and her great-grandchildren, Emma, Andrew, Anna, and Laurel Dobbins. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Communities of Don Guanella, 20 E. Cleveland Ave, Norwood, PA 19074 or dgdpcommunities.org. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019
