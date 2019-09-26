|
Maybelle Voshell (nee Shockley), loving wife and aunt, peacefully passed away at the age of 97 on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania on December 11, 1921, Maybelle was the daughter of the late Hannah and Norman Shockley. She graduated from Eddystone High School and worked at the American Viscose Company in Marcus Hook. Maybelle was the wife of the late Roy J. Voshell and aunt to several nieces and nephews and their families. Maybelle was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time golfing with her husband at the DuPont Country Club. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially for small lap dogs. Maybelle was an active member of the Old St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Chichester. Survivors: Her nephews and nieces: Jeffrey W. Parks (Elaine), Scott H. Voshell (Paula), Karl E. Parks (Kimberly), Donald Voshell (Jodi), and Matthew Voshell (Deborah), David Voshell, Craig Voshell, Barbara Beucher, Kathryn Beck, their families, and Special Friends: Cindy Lupi, and Patrick and Melissa McClure. Visitation: Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10:00am-11:00am, at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue, Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Monday at 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment: Lawn Croft Cemetery in Linwood, PA to follow. In lieu of flowers: Donations may be made to Brinton Manor Resident Council Fund, 549 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, Pa 19342 or Mostly Muttz Rescue, P.O. Box 406, Gilbertsville, PA 19525.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 27, 2019