|
|
Dr. Mbuki V. Mwamufiya, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, teacher, and friend passed away on December 23, 2019 in Media PA. He was 80 years old. Mbuki was born on November, 25, 1939 in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC, formerly Zaire. Mbuki became a naturalized US citizen in 2018. Mbuki is survived by his children who referred to him as “Tati” (meaning “dad” or “daddy”), Ihemba Mujinga Mwamufiya, Malela Mwamufiya Werner, Session Ndambi Mwamufiya, and Edward Makuba Mwamufiya in USA; his grandchildren: Imara Lewis, Kalimba Lewis, Inaya Lewis, Francesca Stedman, William Stedman in USA; and his sisters: Louise Mujinga – Jina Mwamufiya in Kinshasa (DRC) and Clementine Kambinza Mwamufiya in Kahemba (DRC). He was predeceased by his wife, Dr. Janet Regina Wozenski who died on December 15, 2016, at age 70. Relatives and Friends may call Friday ,January 17, from 10-10:45 am in Nativity BVM Church, 30 E Franklin Street, Media, PA 19063 , followed by a funeral mass at 11 AM. Mbuki will be buried with his wife Janet and her family, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, in Terryville, CT, on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11:30 AM. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com Full obituary on website.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 10, 2020