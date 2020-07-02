Melba Jane Dittert (nee Harms), loving mother, proud veteran, and active community volunteer, passed away on June 26, 2020, at the age of 98. She is survived by her devoted children, Betty and Bob (Carol), and precious grandsons, Rob and Jon. Born on November 25, 1921, in Peoria, Illinois, Melba was orphaned at a young age and moved around to different foster homes throughout Illinois. She had one sibling, Fred Harms, who was able to look out for her during her youth. These difficult early years developed a sense of independence and resiliency in Melba that enabled her to persevere to achieve her goals. Melba was dedicated to her education, was an Honor student, and participated in Rainbow Girl and Girl Reserves. Melba further showcased her work ethic and courage by joining the Army Medical Corp during WWII. She received her medical training at Mayo General Hospital, Galesburg, IL and Wakarusa General Hospital at Camp Atterbury, IN. During her time of service, she earned the WWII Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, Woman Army Corps, WWII Woman at War, Defense of America, Distinguished Service and Honorable Discharge. While serving her country as an Army nurse at Valley Forge Military Hospital, she cared for the man who would become her husband of 58 years, Bill Dittert, who passed away in 2004. Melba and Bill settled in Sharon Hill, PA, and they quickly became involved in their community. Motivated by their sense of civic duty, the pair started the Young Republican Club in Sharon Hill. Melba also served as a Sharon Hill Health Officer and VP of the Delaware County Health Board. Patriotism and community service were highly valued by Mrs. Dittert, and she spent much of her time volunteering for multiple organizations. She was a proud member of the American Legion, serving as President of the American Legion Auxiliary, and she served as troop leader with Girl Scouts of the USA for over 65 years. While raising her family, Melba always found time to help with charities, supporting and raising money for the MS Society, March of Dimes, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, and Cerebral Palsy Association, while also volunteering as a home room mother and with the school PTA. Melba was also an active member of Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church as a Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher, and member of the choir for over 50 years. She enjoyed being active in the Sharon Hill Leisure Club, and she worked for the Delaware County District Court System for 25 years before retiring. At the age of 41, Melba was diagnosed with a melanoma on her leg. She was given a poor prognosis, but she did not let this news devastate her. As she was so accustomed, she fought and overcame yet another obstacle handed to her. The challenges and trials she faced in her life only worked to make her stronger, and she fought to live a life of purpose and joy. Her family would describe her as their “north star, “a woman known for her compassion, sense of humor, and wisdom. She was a woman with an incredible work ethic and integrity, but she also knew how to relax and have fun. She and Bill spent weekends with their family at their retreat in Honey Brook, PA. They were both lovers of the outdoors, and everyone in the family carries with them happy memories there gathered round evening bonfires, talking and laughing together. Melba Jane Dittert had a difficult beginning in life, but she did not allow it to define her. She lived a life of love, kindness, courage, and strength that is to be admired. She will be greatly missed, but her family is comforted when they look to the beautiful blue sky and fluffy clouds she so loved to watch and think of her watching over them from above. Visitation: 5:00PM-7:00PM on July 7, 2020 at McCausland, Garrity and Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden, PA 19038. Military salute at 7:00PM. Burial: 11:00AM on July 8, 2020 at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, 352 Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. All are invited to attend her formal Military Honor Service. In lieu of flowers: Contributions may be sent to the Women’s Memorial in Arlington VA at Arlington Cemetery www.womensmemorial.org
or Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063.