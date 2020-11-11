1/1
Melvin E. Joos
Melvin E. Joos of Ridley Park, PA passed away on November 7, 2020 from natural causes. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Frances Joos, and their three children: William Joos and wife Lauren, Michael Joos and wife Lorrie, Patti Greto and husband James. Melvin has 7 grandchildren and one great grandchild—as well as another great grandchild expected in March of 2021. He is also survived by his brother Ronald Joos and wife Doris. Melvin was born in Brooklawn, NJ. He was an Eagle Scout and served in the U.S. Navy, traveled to over 20 countries and throughout the United States. He worked as Production Control Manager in the sheet metal industry. Melvin loved his Country and flew the American Flag proudly. Funeral and burial will be private and donations may be made to Disabled Veterans. www.whitelutrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
