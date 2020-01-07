Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Michael A. "Mick" Clark

Michael A. "Mick" Clark Obituary
Michael A. “Mick” Clark, age 55, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on January 4, 2020. Born in Darby, PA, he was the son of the late Robert T. and Grace E. Clark (nee Johnston). Michael “Mick” was a kind and gentle man and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for anyone. He enjoyed reading, listening to Frank Sinatra and was an avid history buff. His sports knowledge was only matched by his Father. He also enjoyed the old Dark Shadow series and was a passionate fan of the New York Yankees. Mick loved his family and had a special bond with his nieces and nephews. He worked for The University of Pennsylvania Bookstore before his current employment at Fair Acres. He will be greatly missed but fondly remembered. Michael was the beloved husband of Suzanne Clark (nee Romanow). He was the brother of Donald R. Clark (Lori), Kimberly Whorisky (Ray), James J. (Marcie) and the late Robert T. Clark, IV. He is also survived by his aunt, Susan Johnston, his nephews, Robert T. Clark and James Clark and his niece Courtney Clark. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday, January 10, 2020 9:30-11:45 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Mass at 12:30 PM at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 8, 2020
