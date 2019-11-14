|
|
It is with sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Michael A. Ruggieri, Jr. on November 8, 2019. Michael was born in Chester, PA to Michael and Helen (Blacha) Ruggieri. He later moved to Brookhaven and was employed as an instrument supervisor for BP Oil Company. After retirement, Michael worked part-time in bookkeeping and accounting. He was very involved in his community. From 2006-2009 he diligently served on the Brookhaven Borough Council and continued his civic duty being a familiar face and voice at the Borough meetings. Michael had a very engaging personality. He was an intellectual, an avid reader and always kept current on the latest news and technology. His knowledge on any subject was so impressive and he was an incredible quick study. He was the Go To person who always seemed to have the answers. Michael is survived by his brother, Abramo (Barbara) Ruggieri of Media, PA, and two nieces, Gina of South Dakota and Nicole of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and his nephew, Victor of Claymont. He also leaves behind his very special grandniece Ava. He especially looked forward to visiting little Ava at his brother and sister-in-law’s home on special Saturday mornings. He enjoyed the fun and laughter she brought into his life. A memorial service in his honor will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Bateman Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 15, 2019