Michael “Mike” Angelo DiCroce, 89, of Springfield PA, died peacefully on April 1st 2019 after a brave battle with Parkinson’s disease. The oldest son of Constance Luciani DiCroce and Nicholas DiCroce. Mike is survived by his loving wife Nanette and six siblings: Sister Mary DiCroce, SND, Rose Trevisan, Albert DiCroce, Joseph DiCroce, Nicholas DiCroce, and Viola Sassa DiCroce, and his five children: Linda DiCroce Whipkey (Kevin B.), Michael S. DiCroce, Mary DiCroce Maull (Art Maull), Jim DiCroce and Christopher DiCroce (Melody Puckett) and ten grandchildren: Kevin, Michael, Kara, Art, Gina, Tina, Lisa, Linda, Gabriella and Samantha. Mike was raised in West Philadelphia. He was an excellent athlete who played football for St. Thomas More High School and was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. As a young dad, he moved his family to a new development, Delmar Village, in the town of Folcroft in the late 50’s where he was elected President of Borough Council and played a significant role in town politics in the 60’s. He made important contributions to the design and development of the Folcroft Swim Club where he was one of the founding fathers. His later years were spent with his devoted wife Nanette, in Springfield, PA. Michael will be remembered as a humble, kind, giving, hardworking man. He was a proud Marine, who loved his wife, family, Church, and country. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday, April 4th, from 8:00 AM - 9:45 AM, at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. Kevin’s Church of Springfield. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Thomas More Alumni Association, P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2019