Michael Bernard, Jr., 88, of Upper Chichester and most recently of Brinton Manor Nursing Home passed away on May 15th 2020 at Crozer Chester Medical Center from complications of Covid-19 He was predeceased by his wife, Edith Stulginsky Bernard; sisters, Mary DeFrank, Julia Burns, Bessie Vernon; brothers, Andrew, Joseph, John, Peter, Stephen, and Walter. He is survived by his sons, Edward Bernard (Stephanie) and Peter Bernard (Doreene); 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Harper (Eugene). Michael will be buried at sea, privately. Donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



