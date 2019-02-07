|
Michael J. Bruton, 80, of Peacham, VT, formerly of Havertown, PA died suddenly on Feb. 1. Owner of Hanson’s Garage in Havertown until 2000, then retiring to Vermont. Mike was a master car and clock enthusiast. He loved all animals, Peacham Historical Society and his local veterans. Predeceased by his parents William V. Bruton, Sr. and Edith (Reitz) Bruton, and brother William V. Bruton Jr. Mike is survived by his sister-in-law June E. Bruton, nieces & nephews Dawn, Mark (Sue), David, Kim, as well as step-daughter Heather Bowser, and beloved friend Pam Bowser. Mike also has many relatives who will miss him greatly! Proceedings to follow at a later date in Vermont.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 10, 2019