Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bruton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Bruton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Bruton Obituary
Michael J. Bruton, 80, of Peacham, VT, formerly of Havertown, PA died suddenly on Feb. 1. Owner of Hanson’s Garage in Havertown until 2000, then retiring to Vermont. Mike was a master car and clock enthusiast. He loved all animals, Peacham Historical Society and his local veterans. Predeceased by his parents William V. Bruton, Sr. and Edith (Reitz) Bruton, and brother William V. Bruton Jr. Mike is survived by his sister-in-law June E. Bruton, nieces & nephews Dawn, Mark (Sue), David, Kim, as well as step-daughter Heather Bowser, and beloved friend Pam Bowser. Mike also has many relatives who will miss him greatly! Proceedings to follow at a later date in Vermont.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.