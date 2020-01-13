Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
8:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
Michael C. Hensel Obituary
Michael C. Hensel, 55, of Newtown Square, PA, passed away on January 9, 2020.
Michael was the beloved husband of Bette L. (nee Hastings) Hensel; loving father of Shannon L. Locher (Tom), Bryan M. Hensel, Nicholas C. Hensel, and Matthew K. Hensel; caring grandfather of Dillon, Nathan, and Kai; dear son of Carol (nee Ransom) and the late Carl Hensel; brother of Craig (Katie Huso) & Patti Hensel.
Michael loved to spend time with his family, especially fishing with his sons & wrestling with his grandsons. His interests included boating, going to see live music & socializing with his friends. Michael often traveled with his family to Maryland and Cape May, NJ where he enjoyed sunsets on the bay.
Relatives & friends are invited to his Visitation 6-8 PM Thursday, January 16, 2020 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300, followed by his Memorial Service at 8 PM. Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Delaware Valley Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Road, Suite 102, Broomall, PA 19008, would be appreciated.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 13, 2020
