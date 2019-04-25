|
Michael C. Shull, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on April 24, 2019. Born in Chester, he was raised in Chester and Parkside and was a long time resident of Brookhaven, PA. He was a graduate of Eddystone High School, class of 1959 and attended West Chester University. Mike had an extremely impressive law enforcement career that started as a patrolman in Parkside in 1962, moving to Brookhaven as a patrolman in ’65. He spent the rest of his career moving up the ranks until becoming Chief of Detectives for Delaware County in 1986 until his retirement in 1996. Through the years he won many awards and was inducted in to the International Police Hall of Fame. He also served security detail for Presidents Ronald Reagan, George Bush, and James Carter and Vice President Dan Quale. He was predeceased by his parents Anna and Chester Shull and his brother Calvin Shull. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Diane Shull; his loving daughter Tammy Hanna (Brian); brother Thomas Shull (Karla); and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will take place Monday 11am at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation Monday 9:30-10:30am at the Bateman Funeral Home, 4220 Edgmont Ave., Brookhaven, Pa, 19015. Burial Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall, PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Delaware County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation (delcoheros.org), PO Box 101, Media, PA, 19063 or a charity of donor’s choice. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2019