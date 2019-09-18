Home

Michael Cally, 88, passed away peacefully on September 17th, 2019 at his home in Brookhaven, PA, where he resided for almost 50 years. He was a devout Catholic and active parishioner of Our Lady of Charity Church. Born in Geneva, NY, he attended Geneva High School, participating in varsity basketball, track, and cross country, and graduated with honors. He entered the US Coast Guard during the Korean war and served as a radio operator first class aboard the USCGC Absecon, which was assigned to the North Atlantic weather patrol and the rescue of disabled vessels. After the service, he graduated from Syracuse University with a BS in Business Administration. Michael was a director of claims administration for several insurance companies, and an active member of the Greater Philadelphia Claims Association for many years. He enjoyed the freedom of retirement, spending his time on activities such as gardening, wine making, home improvement, and going to Planet Fitness. His greatest joy was his family. Survivors: Wife of 54 years, Dolores Cally, and 2 sons, Michael and Steven. Visitation is Saturday September 21, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:15 AM at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Road, Brookhaven, PA 19015, followed by his funeral mass at 10:30. Burial: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Marple In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Charity, at the above address, would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 19, 2019
