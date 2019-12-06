Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
D’ANJOLELL Barone Memorial Home of Wallingford
908 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-7700
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
2130 Franklin Ave.
Morton, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
2130 Franklin Ave.
Morton, PA
Michael Christopher Malinowski Sr.


1979 - 2019
Michael Christopher Malinowski Sr. Obituary
Michael Christopher Malinowski, Sr., age 40, of Morton PA, formerly of Gloucester City, NJ, passed suddenly on December 3, 2019. Predeceased by his father Robert Malinowski, Sr. Survived by his cherished wife Melissa (nee Aglidian) Malinowski; adoring children; Harper, Cooper, Matthew, Michael Jr., and Baily Malinowski; his beloved mother Lucille (nee Pratz) Malinowski; loving brother of Robert Jr., and Theresa Malinowski; his in-laws, Sally and Hans Aglidian, Thomas Aglidian (Maureen) and Shannon Hollar (Alex). Relatives, friends and his Brotherhood of Firefighters are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, December 14th, 9:30 AM-11:45AM, followed by his Funeral Mass at 12 NOON (ALL IN CHURCH) Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave, Morton, PA 19070. Interment Private. Arr. Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 9, 2019
