Michael Clement Hare
Michael Clement Hare passed away on July 31, 2020 at the age of 68. He was a lifelong resident of Media and a 1971 graduate of Cardinal O’Hara H.S. Mike loved and served his country proudly as a Marine. Mike was the third son of James A. Hare Jr. & Mary Grant Hare. Dear brother of James, Kathleen and the late John, Mary & Elizabeth. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his memorial visitation Thursday after 9am in the church of Nativity BVM, Franklin & Monroe Sts., Media followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am. Int. Calvary Cem., Media. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the PA Veterans Museum, 12 E. State St., Media PA 19063


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
