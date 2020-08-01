Michael Clement Hare passed away on July 31, 2020 at the age of 68. He was a lifelong resident of Media and a 1971 graduate of Cardinal O’Hara H.S. Mike loved and served his country proudly as a Marine. Mike was the third son of James A. Hare Jr. & Mary Grant Hare. Dear brother of James, Kathleen and the late John, Mary & Elizabeth. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his memorial visitation Thursday after 9am in the church of Nativity BVM, Franklin & Monroe Sts., Media followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am. Int. Calvary Cem., Media. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the PA Veterans Museum, 12 E. State St., Media PA 19063