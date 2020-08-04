1/
Michael Clement Hare
1952 - 2020
Michael Clement Hare passed away on July 31, 2020 at the age of 68. He was a lifelong resident of Media and a 1971 graduate of Cardinal O'Hara H.S.
Mike loved and served his country proudly as a Marine.
Mike was the third son of James A. Hare Jr. & Mary Grant Hare. Dear brother of James, Kathleen and the late John, Mary & Elizabeth.
Relatives & friends are invited to attend his memorial visitation Tuesday Aug. 11 after 10am in the church of Nativity BVM, Franklin & Monroe Sts., Media followed by a Funeral Service at 11am. Int. Calvary Cem., Media.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the PA Veterans Museum, 12 E. State St., Media PA 19063.

Published in Daily Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of Nativity BVM
AUG
11
Service
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Church of Nativity BVM
AUG
11
Interment
12:00 - 12:15 PM
Calvary Cemetery (Media)
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Homes
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3400
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 4, 2020

Mike was a wonderful neighbor to us in Media. He had a great smile, and was always happy. It was with sadness that we learned of his death. He was a good man and we shall miss him.
Angela Moore
Neighbor
August 3, 2020
Rest in Peace Michael! You are in Gods arms and you are together again with the family members who went before us.
Elizabeth Grant Waite
Family
August 3, 2020
Mike, thanks for being a good friend for many years, and for your service to the Media community. I'll miss seeing you at Dining Under the Stars and at Plum Street. I'll miss your stories and your energy and your enthusiasm, and I will try to learn from your memory. Rest in peace, good friend.
Brian T Sammond Sammond
Friend
August 2, 2020
Thank You for your service Mike. I remember you from years ago in Media. Walking to the Media School Basketball courts with a ball under your arms. God Bless. Semper Fi Marine. May you guard heaven forever.
Steve King
Acquaintance
August 2, 2020
Your friendship was a gift I will cherish forever.
You took care of Media and loved your country well. We will miss you at The Spot. We'll always hold your place at the table.
Rest in peace my dearest friend.
Lisa Konigsberg
Friend
August 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Hare Family for the loss of your loved one, Michael Clement, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
August 2, 2020
Great guy. Very much a part of Media. Will be missed. Remember him on his tricycle.
Michael Jordan
Friend
August 2, 2020
Jerry McCann
Acquaintance
