Michael Daniel Mamenko Jr. Obituary
Michael Daniel Mamenko, Jr., age 71, passed away on October 21, 2019 in Upland, PA. Born and raised in Chester, PA, Michael moved to Linwood, PA in 1973 where he has resided since. Michael retired from General Motors after working there for 39 years. He enjoyed watching wrestling and playing casino and lottery games. Michael loved to spend time with his grandchildren, taking long drives, and vacationing in Wildwood, NJ. He was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Heller) Mamenko, and brother of the late Daniel Mamenko. Survivors: His wife: Anneliese Mamenko. Children: Anneliese Elliott (Julian), Michael Mamenko III, Steven Charles Mamenko, James David Mamenko (Kimberly), Melissa Mamenko, and Sandy R. Grandchildren: Benjamin and Jillian. Siblings: Kathleen Navin, Henry Mamenko, and Patricia Foresman. Visitation: Saturday from 10:00-10:45am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Ltd., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Saturday at 11:00 am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Private. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 24, 2019
