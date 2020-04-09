|
|
(1968-2020) Michael David Mack, of Aston Township, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 51. Mike was born in Bryn Mawr, PA. He graduated from Sun Valley High School in 1986. He was a member of Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts throughout his youth. He previously lived in Brookhaven, PA and Claymont, DE before returning back to his hometown of Aston to care for his parents. Michael worked at the family business of The Old Chimney Sweep/Grate Fireplace Woodstove and Accessories in Aston/West Chester for over thirty years. Mike was a caring soul who would do anything for those he loved. Jack of many trades, master of some — you could count on Mike to get it done. If he wasn’t spending quality time with his family and friends, you could find him blasting music from his favorite rock and roll bands, fishing at the Poconos, or sipping an iced cold Pepsi while making a batch of his specialty crab cakes. Mike was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren and he will rest peacefully knowing his larger than life legacy lives on through them. Though his absence leaves a tremendous hole in our hearts, we are comforted knowing he is no longer in pain. He is now with his parents and nephew whom he deeply adored. Michael was the son of the late William M. and Elsie Mack (nee Bogert). He is predeceased by his nephew Daniel Joel Kaufmann and survived by four children Danielle Shaw (Nathan), Michelle Mack Rodriguez (Pete), Jacqueline and Michael Mack II (Chelsea), grandchildren Lennon and Otilie Shaw, Bentley Borican, Kori Arthur, Gemma Mack and siblings Julie Ferreri (Larry), Linda Mack Kaufmann (Joel), Alicia Mack-Wieder (Rob), Rebecca Mack, William M. Mack, II (Carrie), James Mack (Lisa), many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces/nephews and friends. Due to the current health crisis, the funeral service is restricted to immediate family. A celebration of life will be scheduled for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the entire Mack family requests contributions to non-profit organizations dear to them. Donations may be made to the ‘Strong like Dan’ team sponsored by atTack addiction, PO Box 36, Bear, DE 19701 online at www.attackaddiction.org/donate or American Diabetes Association-Philadelphia, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 online at www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2020