Michael David Orr, age 60, passed away peacefully on May 8th 2019, surrounded by his family. Michael spent most of his childhood in Hephzibah, Georgia, and was a true southern gentleman. He was a devoted father and husband, who enjoyed spending his time outdoors. Michael loved fishing, and spent his weekends at the lake. Michael spent 45 years as a carpenter, and was a member of Carpenters Local 252. Michael is survived by his wife of 38 Years, Margaret Orr; father to Bill Brown (Dawn), Mike Brown, Rebecca Orr, and Amanda Orr; poppop to 12 grandchildren; Also survived by his 4 sisters, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Michael is predeceased by his son, David L. Orr, as well as his mother Vivian Tipton, and his father, Leslie Orr. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday May 13th, 5pm O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Service Monday 7pm in the Funeral Home. Interment Private.
Published in The Daily Times on May 12, 2019