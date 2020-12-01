(1950-2020) Michael E. Presz Sr., 70 a resident of Oxford formerly of Drexel Hill passed away on November 29, 2020. Predeceased by his sister, Carol Jacobi. Survived by his wife, Katie (Trettina) Presz; children Michele (William) Presz, Michael (Kathleen) Presz and Joseph (Candice) Presz; grandchildren, Alexis, Amelia and Ava; nephews, Jason and Kyle Jacobi. Visitation: Friday, 10:00 am at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home 33 W. Baltimore Avenue Clifton Heights. Funeral Service: Friday, 12:00pm at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate
