Michael E. Sullivan, age 76, of Brookhaven, PA, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at home. Mike was born on February 28, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated from West Catholic High School. Mr. Sullivan was Vice President of Produce and Floral for A&P/SuperFresh. He started at A&P as a “cart boy” and worked his entire career, more than 40 years with A&P/SuperFresh. Mike was a TV enthusiast and Philly sports fan. He enjoyed crab cakes, Thrasher’s French Fries and vacationing with his family in Ocean City, MD. He enjoyed socializing at the local VFW Post# 926 Aston, PA, and taking road trips to Key West, FL. Husband of 46 years to the late Rosemary A. (McCloskey) Sullivan, predeceased by his parents and siblings. Survivors: Children: Michael E. Jr. (Deborah), Megan M. Gill (Rajiv Patel), Daniel A. (Amanda), Patrick W. (Amy), and Amy J. Lex (Steven). Loving Grandfather to 12 grandchildren. Visitation: Saturday, March 9th after 9:30AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Middletown (Rte. # 352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Saturday, March 9th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019