|
|
1964 - 2019 Michael Edward Barnes, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the age of 54. He was of Steelmantown, New Jersey, formerly of Wallingford, Pennsylvania. He was born in Roxborough, then moved to Wallingford and attended St. John Chrysostom School and Nether Providence Middle and High Schools. Michael moved to Ocean City and was married in 1994. He loved the family dog, enjoyed playing the guitar as well as other instruments, and cooking. Some of his jobs included working for Boston Market, owning and operating Coffee House Café on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City, NJ, working as a General Manager at Wawa for 17 years and substituting as a postal delivery worker. One of the running jokes with Michael was a ventriloquist type doll fondly called “Baldy” which he would pose with signs in odd places around the house. He was the son of Rita M. (Dardis), deceased, and survived by William H. Barnes. Survivors: loving wife, Kristi Barnes; brother of Stephanie Cellini (Francis), William H. Barnes III, and Christopher Barnes (Diane); beloved children, Andrew, Kimberly, Kevin, and Matthew. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, Caitlin and Ryan Cellini, Sara, Will, Patrick, Liam, and Sean Barnes. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Ocean City, NJ at 10:00am on Saturday, May 25, 2019
Published in The Daily Times on May 22, 2019