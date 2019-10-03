|
In Loving Memory Michael F. “Mickey” Marchesani, Jr. 1939 - 2019 The brightest light in our world has dimmed forever. On August 29, 2019, Michael F. Marchesani, Jr. “Mickey” 79, passed away peacefully at his home in London, England. He was born on December 12, 1939 to Michael and Olga Marchesani (née Garay) of Milmont Park, PA. Mike graduated from St. James High School and St. Joseph’s University, where he excelled in cross-country and track. He married Nancy Ann Norris in 1960, and shortly after joined the Federal Service, working at the Philadelphia Navy Shipyard. Progressing from there, he and his family enjoyed assignments in London, England and Naples, Italy. Throughout his career and life Mike remained positive and energetic; qualities that guided his successes as a pioneer in the automation of Federal HR processes. Culminating 33 years of Federal service, Mike retired in 1994 as a member of the Federal Senior Executive Service. Above all, Mike loved his family and friends, food and travel. Never one to procrastinate, he would say, “Don’t wait, do it now, life is short.” He enjoyed life to its fullest. Even now, he would surely have said, “Everything is in good order.” Mike is survived by his wife, Nancy and their children, Jacqueline Hawes (Drake), Michael Marchesani, III, Jeffrey Marchesani (Lee), Peter Marchesani (Linda) and his younger siblings, Carole Gallagher (Vinnie), Jane Karkosky and Jim Marchesani. Memorial Service Friday, October 18, 2019 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Peace Church in Milmont Park, PA. In lieu of flowers, make donations in his name to the Our Lady of Peace Parish.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019