Michael F. Uleau, of Glen Riddle, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2020. He was 80 and was a resident of Glen Riddle, Pa for his entire life. Mike graduated from Penncrest High School, Media, PA. He worked at Boeing as a Fabricator for 40 years. He was an avid hiker using the Darlington Trail everyday; he enjoyed fishing and was an artist. He was a wonderful Uncle and will be highly missed. Mr. Uleau was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ann Winterbottom and Francis Xavier Uleau; brothers, Patrick J. Uleau in September 2007;Thomas Uleau in Nov. 2007. His sister-in-law Theresa A. Uleau in April 2016, and niece Anne Marie Uleau December 1982. He is survived by his sister-in-law and nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 am Wednesday in St. Thomas the Apostle, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, calling time will be 9:15- 10:15 am. Burial in St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery. Arrangements made by J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, Media