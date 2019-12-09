|
|
Michael Furillo died suddenly on December 4th, age 74 of Boothwyn. He was a great husband and father. A Vietnam vet and the owner of Furillo’s Hoagie shop for 51 years. He loved baseball, golf and the casino. Son of the late Nicholas & Josephine Furillo, brother of the late Donald. Devoted husband of Angela Lee ( Nee LaCattara) Loving father of Michael Furillo, Janine Furillo (Mike D’Orazio) Also survived by his grandchildren Viviana and Luciano. Brother of Joanne Muller (Wayne) and Linda Wojciechowski (Charlie). Viewing will be Thursday 9-10:30am, at the D’ANJOLELL – STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME, 3260 Concord Road, Aston. Celebration of life will be held 10:30 am in our Main Chapel. Interment: Private. Donations: In lieu of flowers donations in Michael’s name can be made to the woundedwarriorproject.org Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 10, 2019