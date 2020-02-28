|
|
(1946-2020) Michael G. McGinley, 73, of Sharon Hill, died February 27, 2020 at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Bernard and Margaret Murray McGinley and moved to his late residence 51 years ago. Mike served in the US Marine Corp. during the Vietnam war and was employed by Amtrak for 30 years before retiring in 2013. He was previously self-employed as a Painter/Paperhanger. Mike was the Shop Steward for TWU Local 2015 and was an avid Philadelphia Sports Fan. He was predeceased by his brother, Bernard McGinley, Jr. Mike was the loving husband of Joanne Schiavo McGinley, his wife of 51 years; devoted father to Kelly A. Hutchinson (Herbert) and Michael G. McGinley, Jr. (Stacey); cherished Pop Pop to Eric and Carly Hutchinson and Ava and Michael John McGinley; and brother of Maureen Kelleher. Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 9:15-10:15 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to the American Vets, 4647 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, Maryland 20706 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 1, 2020