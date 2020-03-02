|
|
Michael J. Ancone, 68 of Springfield PA, passed suddenly on February 27th at home. He is survived by his wife (Mary) Frances (Duffy) Ancone, son Michael Jr. sister Carolyn (Ed) Cope of DE, brother Ronald (Francine) Villages FL, Aunt Dolores (Carl) Wettlaufer of DE, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by parents Carmen Ancone and Ergentine(Archie) Ancone his brother Kenneth. Mike graduated Cardinal O’Hara, LaSalle College and St.Joe’s University. Funeral and visitation at St.Kevin Roman Catholic Church 200 W.Sproul Rd. Springfield,PA 19064 Thursday March 5th beginning at 9:30AM. Mass at 10:30. Interment at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Springfield, PA. Donations www.diabetes.org/donate/memorials-giving. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2020