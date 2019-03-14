|
|
Michael J. Brogan, 76, formerly of Philadelphia passed away on March 11, 2019. He was raised and educated in Philadelphia where he graduated from St. Thomas Moore High School with the class of 1960. He was a veteran of the US Navy. Michael worked as an electrician for SEPTA and in the HVAC industry until his recent retirement. Michael was proud of his Irish heritage. He was a caring man who lived his faith every day. He is survived by his Sister, Mary Rentz and Brother, John Thomas; life-long friends in the Perry family; many nieces, nephews and Godchildren. Friends and family are invited to his Viewing on Monday, March 18th from 6:30-8:30pm at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home 1459 Market St. Linwood, PA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 10:30am at St. John Fisher Church in Upper Chichester, Pa. Friends and family are also invited to call in church from 9:30-10:30am. Inurnment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com Donations in his name can be made to the St. John Fisher Capital Campaign Fund, 4225 Chichester Ave. Boothwyn, Pa.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2019