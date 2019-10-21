Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
Michael J. Cotton

Michael J. Cotton Obituary
1956 - 2019 Michael J. Cotton, 63, a resident of Lansdowne, passed away on October 15, 2019. Michael was born in Philadelphia to Thomas and Margaret Cotton and was a graduate of West Catholic High School. He was a retired electrician from the Local 98 union. Michael was an active member of St. Eugene Church where he was a cantor and played the guitar. Michael was a passionate and accomplished musician. He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Margaret Cotton. He is survived by his siblings Tom Cotton, Miriam Cotton, Peg (Bob) Gendasek, John (Terri) Cotton and Joe (Joan) Cotton; nieces, Natalie (Mike) Placido and Kelly (Tom) Meehan; nephews, Keith (Autumn) Cotton, Joe (Carly) Cotton and Mark Cotton. Also survived by 9 great nieces and great nephews. Visitation: Saturday, 9:30 am at St. Eugene Church 200 S. Oak Ave. Primos, PA. Funeral Mass: Saturday, 10:30 am at St. Eugene Church. Interment: Private In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Eugene Church, 200 S. Oak Avenue, Primos Pa. 19018 or Temple University at giving.temple.edu/givetotemplehealth Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 23, 2019
